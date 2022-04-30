‘Kristal’s a Coward and She Left’: Fox Guest Bails After Kennedy Calls Her ‘Dingbat’ in Hunter Biden Fight

On FBN’s Kennedy this week the title host reacted to comments from panel guest Kristal Knight by calling her a “dingbat.” When the panel returned, Knight did join them, prompting Kennedy to call her a “coward.”

The name-calling stemmed from a group discussion about Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and the investigations into his business dealings in Ukraine. It’s a topic area that was once so off-limits the New York Post was suspended from Twitter over it – a fact mentioned by Elon Musk in the last week – but which has become more openly discussed even by CNN+ hosts such as Chris Wallace.

The conversation went off the rails pretty quickly when Knight, a Democrat strategist and former political director of Priorities USA, said the Hunter Biden story is a “witch hunt” and just a “conservative attempt to discredit this president, discredit the Democratic Party ahead of the midterms, in order to weaken them ahead of the elections.”

“The New York Times and The Washington Post, within days of each other, just a couple of weeks ago, came out and said, ‘yes, this whole thing is real. We did a really bad job reporting on it. Our bad,'” Kennedy said in response. “You know, apparently now The New York Times and Washington Post are Republican operatives and they’re trying to smear the president.”

Kennedy turned to podcast host and comedian Dave Smith, who claimed that the fact that Hunter Biden was under investigation would have been pertinent to ex-president Donald Trump‘s defense in his first impeachment, although that was about him “openly and corruptly urging and soliciting Ukraine to undertake investigations for his personal political benefit,” not him simply appealing to our own Justice Department to investigate something.

But Kennedy argued that if the domestic investigation had been a story back then, it “wouldn’t continue to balloon out of control” now. And that’s when things really got heated, as host and guest went after one another.

“The fact that there is a war going on in Ukraine, and this government is doing nothing more than trying to prolong it, to weaken and to starve Russian citizens and not using diplomacy, and the fact that Joe Biden is in the middle of it, and Hunter Biden–” said Kennedy.

“I’m sorry Kennedy, are you pro-the invasion? Are you pro-the invasion?” Knight interjected.

“You are an absolute dingbat,” said Kennedy. “I am anti-war.”

“I’m a dingbat, is that what you just said?” asked Knight.

“Yes, you’re a dingbat if you think I’m pro-invasion–” said Kennedy.

“I don’t think you should call your guests that,” said Knight. “That’s not a good use of your platform.”

“If my guests act like dingbats, then I call them dingbats,” said Kennedy, which in fact she has done before.

“That’s not a good use of your platform, and I expect more from you as a host,” said Knight.

“I don’t need your advice on executing a TV show when you say something and accuse me of something that is patently false,” said Kennedy.

“I don’t need you yelling at me, either,” said Knight. “I’m asking you to watch your tone and what you say.”

“No, I will watch my tone never, because the show is not called Kristal pokes her head in and starts giving advice that is completely unwarranted,” said Kennedy.

“Yeah but I’m not on here calling you names,” said Knight.

“Yeah well, you know what, a dingbat is very tame for what I tend to call people who are actual dingbats,” said Kennedy.

“Well just, expand your vocabulary,” said Knight.

“Well expand your reasoning beyond being a dingbat and I will,” said Kennedy.

Later in the show, Knight did not return with the other guests on the panel, and Kennedy remarked on it.

“Chris Barron and Dave Smith back. Kristal’s a coward and she left,” she said.

Watch the clips above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com