Vitali Klitschko only needed a single word to shut down Vladimir Putin’s false claims that the Russian military isn’t attacking civilians as they invade Ukraine.

The former boxing champion-turned-Mayor of Kyiv spoke to 7 News Australia reporter Chris Reason this week as he toured several residential areas bombed by the Russians. As they walked past a devastated apartment building, Reason asked Klitschko what he thinks of Putin’s claim that Russia is only attacking military targets.

“Bullshit!” Klitschko roared. “Sorry.”

Klitschko pointed to the bombed building and demanded to know “Where is the military target? This building is a military target?”

Throughout the Ukraine invasion, the Kremlin has attempted to smear the Ukrainian government while denying any responsibility for attacks on civilians and other accused war crimes. One example is when the Russians claimed their bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol was “fake news,” the same bombing that killed 5 people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Watch above, via 7 News Australia.

