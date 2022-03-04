Russian Troops Shoot and Kill Father in Front of Son in Gut-Wrenching Video

Russian troops opened fire on a father and son, as well as their dogs this week as Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their attacks against civilians.

U.S. officials this week reported instances of non-military, non-combatant civilians being fired on in ambulances, buses and in hospitals.

Images of the bloodshed have gone viral online and on cable news. Russia invaded last week under the guise it was “de-Nazifying” the sovereign country.

Fox News host Jesse Watters shared a deeply disturbing video on Friday obtained by Radio Free Europe. The video showed showed the father gunned down as he and his son were heading to safety with their dogs.

The attack reportedly occurred in the city of Ivankiv, which is south of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

The horrifying video shows the duo driving when they encountered Russian troops.

“Can we reverse?” one of the men on the video said just before the vehicle was fired upon.

“Damn, get out and lie down!” he screamed in Ukrainian as a volley of automatic gunfire hit the vehicle. “Dad? Get out and lie down, can you hear me? Get back and duck to the right.”

Russian troops then unleashed a volley of tracer rounds at the vehicle the men were driving. The father was shot, and a dog in the vehicle began to whimper.

The son told his father to exit the vehicle as the dog continued to cry. Tracer rounds continued to pass by the men and animals.

“Dad! Dad! Dad!” the man screamed as his father lied on pavement. “Are you still there? Hang in there! No! No! No, hang in there, dad. Please don’t die, I’m begging you.”

The man uttered, “They shot me.”

Russian troops continued to fire at the vehicle throughout the video, which is jarring to watch.

Watters noted that the man died in his son’s arms.

He also shared a second video, which showed one of the dogs had stayed by the man’s side as he lied in an embankment off the road. He reportedly died from his wounds.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com