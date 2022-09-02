Kyrie Irving Says He Became Right-Handed After Getting in Trouble With Nuns During Catholic School

Basketball star Kyrie Irving, point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, revealed the surprising way he taught himself to be right-handed.

During an appearance on the hit YouTube series, The Shop alongside actors Idris Elba and Drew Barrymore, Irving gave some interesting background about his dexterity on the court.

“There’s one specific shot, I think, me and LeBron (James) talk about that you made,” said co-host Maverick Carter.

“Left hand floater,” Irving responded instantly.

“Off the backboard. On the baseline though. With the angle. I couldn’t believe. Fuck making the shot, I couldn’t believe you thought you could take that shot,” Carter said. “There’s nobody in the history of game who would’ve got to that spot and jumped up and thought that was an option.”

“Catholic school didn’t let me stay left-handed,” Irving said bluntly.

“You were left-handed at first?” Carter inquired.

“Absolutely,” Irving responded, “I was getting slapped on the hand for writing with my left hand.”

“I never knew that,” Carter said in amazement.

“Yeah. That was old school. This was in ’96,” Irving added.

