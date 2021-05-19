A pro-Palestinian group has become the subject of a hate crime investigation after they were caught on camera allegedly attacking diners in Los Angeles.

KCAL9 News reports that the incident took place outside of a sushi restaurant when the pro-Palestine mob passed by. A man who was injured in the brawl says the mob threw bottles at him and his fellow patrons unprovoked, and when he tried to defend the group, the pro-Palestine mob attacked him while they spouted anti-Semitic slurs.

The injured man was not Jewish, but witnesses who spoke to reporters about the fight suspect it might’ve had something to do with tensions about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Los Angeles Police Department is considering the incident a possible Jewish hate crime, and they are also looking into a separate incident where an Orthodox Jewish man was filmed on a security camera while he was being chased by a car of people waving Palestinian flags.

