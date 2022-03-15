Lara Logan Claims ‘Puppet’ Zelensky Was ‘Selected’ in Unhinged Rant Linking Ukraine to the Nazis and the Occult

Lara Logan, the former 60 Minutes correspondent and one-time Fox Nation host who was dropped by her agent in January for comparing Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, is back with some more controversial comments – that included Nazis.

Logan appeared Tuesday on America’s Voice AM, on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, and denounced Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “puppet” and called much of the news out of Ukraine “misinformation.”

The interview kicked off with former Fox News Chief White House Correspondent Ed Henry explaining the state of play in Ukraine. Henry said Putin “caused a lot of destruction, don’t want to minimize the fact there’s over 2 million refugees. But this has not gone as well as Vladimir Putin expected.”

Logan responded, “I don’t buy it for a second, and I’ll be honest with you. I really think that there’s so much misinformation. We’ve never really seen anything like it. I mean, I’ve been covering wars now for 35 years.”

“And there’s so much more going on in Ukraine that nobody is talking about,” she continued, denouncing the far-right Ukrainian nationalist Azov Battalion, which she claims is funded by the U.S. and NATO.

“I mean, you can find pictures of them online holding up the NATO flag and the swastika. And at the same time, their own emblem contains the black sun of the occult, which was a Nazi SS emblem,” she continued.

Logan went on to link the entire Ukrainian military to the Azov Battalion, saying, “throughout the Ukrainian military you can see that black sun of the occult on their body armor, even on the female soldiers who are paraded in front of the world as being, you know, such an example of Ukraine’s independence and spirit and nobility.”

She then dove into a history lesson, saying, “The CIA under Allen Dulles actually gave immunity from prosecution to the Nazis of Ukraine from the Nuremberg trials.”

“So there’s a long history of the United States and our intelligence agencies funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine. These are not, like, new neo-Nazi groups that sprung up. These are the actual Nazis,” she concluded of the Ukrainian military.

“What troubles me about the moment that we’re in is that we have such a selective and a narrow reading of history. You know, President Zelensky may be Jewish, but he’s not the only one in this who suffered during the second world war, whose ancestors suffered, right?” Logan asked.

“ I mean, look at Putin — how many relatives did he lose in the siege of St. Petersburg? People don’t know their history,” she said before noting, “I’m am not defending him. I don’t need to defend Vladimir Putin. My job as a journalist is to try to understand, what is the truth here?”

She continued and dropped a long rant against Zelensky:

I don’t like being lied to. And we’re being lied to on an epic scale. When we’re told your only choices, you have to be a hundred percent with Zelensky, who’s a puppet who you can find on the internet in black stilettos and leather pants, you know, shirtless, doing a spoof Dancing With The Stars kind of entertainment video that’s a mock of a Ukrainian group that does this kind of satanic, occult type of music video.

“And I mean, Zelensky was selected, like so many of our leaders. And honestly, with big tech and with election fraud these days, we don’t know how many leaders all around the world have been selected for us and weren’t actually voted in,” Logan said without offering any evidence to back up her claims.

Henry responded with a simple, “Yeah.”

