Lara Trump Tells Judge Jeanine that Americans Living Along Border ‘Better Arm Up and Get Ready,’ They Might ‘Have to Take Matters Into Their Own Hands’

Lara Trump appeared on Justice with Judge Jeanine Saturday evening to discuss border security, and as part of a discussion of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, Trump told host Judge Jeanine Pirro that she thought Americans living along the U.S.-Mexico border had “better arm up and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands.”

Pirro’s show opener heavily criticized recent comments that Vice President Kamala Harris had made about the border, including multiple mentions of a moment in a recent interview when Harris laughed, and she continued the conversation when Trump joined her on-air.

“She thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border and it’s embarrassing,” said Trump about Harris.

“What do we say to people at the southern border who don’t feel like they are part of the country anymore?” Pirro asked.

Trump replied that it must be “insulting” to the Border Patrol and ICE agents to hear reports of people crossing the border. “It’s like they are being made a mockery of,” she added, calling it “disgusting and disgraceful to see.”

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” Trump continued. “I guess they better arm up and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands. People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.”

“This is a vice president who is a woman,” said Pirro. “You and I want want women to succeed. But this looks so much like the woman is in over her head. I wanted to say put on your big girl pants and stop with the giggling, stop looking like you don’t know how to answer a question.”

Pirro then asked Trump what recommendations she would give to Harris, and Trump answered that she had “a lot of recommendations” but didn’t know if she could “say them on television.”

Trump concluded by slamming Biden for virtue signaling, for choosing a woman as his running mate. “That’s your problem when that’s your MO,” she said, “when you don’t care about their qualifications or preparedness for a job. It’s terrible for women all around. Of course, a woman can be president and vice president. But let’s get a woman who is actually qualified and up to the job.”

“You are so right,” Pirro replied.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

