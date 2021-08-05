Throughout his show on Thursday afternoon, Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow referred the Democratic Republic of the Congo as “the Belgian Congo” numerous times despite the fact that entity hasn’t existed since 1960, when the people of the DRC gained independence from their colonial overlords.

Kudlow repeated the gaffe across segments with multiple guests. Kicking off his interview with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) who was at the Capitol, (which ended very awkwardly, but more on that in a moment) Kudlow said, “So, the progressive woke infrastructure plan requires the U.S. to get materials from China and the Belgian Congo.”

Democrats have made boosting electric vehicles part of their infrastructure proposal. Additionally, on Thursday President Joe Biden signed an executive order setting a non-binding national goal of having electric vehicles make up half of all new auto sales in the country by 2030.

Kudlow’s complaint is grounded in the fact that electric vehicle batteries require materials such as lithium and cobalt, which must be mined. The host said the Democrats aren’t proposing to open up mines in the U.S. that could help provide some of those materials. Therefore, he argued, the U.S. will be more dependent on nations that have those materials, such as China and ‘the Belgian Congo.’

“There’s nothing that would reopen the mines up in Minnesota, for example, where there’s a lot of rare earth [minerals] or Wyoming or Colorado, or Alaska,” said Kudlow. “There’s nothing in this bill.”

Toward the end of his interview with Sullivan, Kudlow asked the senator if he will vote against the nomination of “eco-terrorist” Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.

“Not only am I voting against her,” said Sullivan, “I’ve been trying to tank her nomination. I’ve been on the floor giving speeches about her so everybody knows. You just said it. She’s an eco-terrorist.”

Kudlow then awkwardly told Sullivan, who was one of just four Republicans to vote to confirm Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior, “And part of that on your side is the guilt because you vote for Debra Haaland, right? Very bad idea. I think we lost him. Sorry about that.”

The broadcast immediately cut to commercial.

Only Kudlow was shown while he made his comment, so it’s unclear if Sullivan walked away from the interview or if there was a technical issue.

