Late Night Round Up: Kimmel, Noah, Fallon, Meyers, and Colbert Rip Trump For Taking Unproven Drugs: He’s a ‘Hydroxymoron’

Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert all ripped President Donald Trump for revealing that he has been taking the unproven treatment hydroxychloroquine, while many mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failure to “diplomatically” react to the news.

“You have to hand it to Trump — just when you think he can’t get any crazier, he starts popping F.D.A.-disapproved drugs and telling everyone else to try it, too,” Kimmel joked after guessing that Dr. Seuss prescribed the drug.

The host, who called Trump a “hydroxymoron” then noted that we should not be surprised that the man who thought windmills could cause cancer would think that a lupus and malaria drug would cure the coronavirus.

Kimmel then shared his theory that Trump is actually doing everything possible to ensure he is no longer president, including taking unproven drug treatments, colluding with Russia, throwing paper towels at Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria, paying off a pornstar, and several other examples.

“I don’t think people understand, this is a cry for help we’re hearing,” the host added. “Everyone’s paying attention, but no one’s paying attention … He hates his life, and of course he does, imagine having to live every day knowing that any minute now Don Jr. or Eric could walk in and say, ‘Hi, dad!’ It’s a nightmare.”

The host then joked that he could even become the first president who tries to assassinate himself, before addressing Pelosi’s comments on Trump’s weight.

Pelosi sarcastically expressed concern on Tuesday regarding Trump’s hydroxychloroquine habit, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that a man in “his age group” who is “morbidly obese” should not be experimenting with the drug.

“Yes, ah, what’s the technical term, Anderson, I believe they, the doctors would call him a fatty fatty boombalatty,” Kimmel said scratching his chin and mimicking Pelosi.

Noah was shocked and distressed by Trump’s decision to take an unproven drug, adding that he feels bad for the Secret Service, who are dealing with more than usual to keep the president safe.

“Can you imagine a day in the Secret Service’s life? ‘Keeping my eyes peeled, making sure there’s no threats. Everything looks clear. We’re all good — Mr. President, what did you eat? What is that in your mouth? Mr. President, open your mouth! Say ah, aaaah. Say ah Mr. President.’” Noah joked.

The host guessed that the president might be lying about taking the drug in order to distract Americans from everything else in the news.

He then went after Pelosi’s fake “diplomatic” jabs at the president, adding that making jokes about someone else’s weight is never a fair shot to take.

“So please, just remember, Trump’s not an asshole because of what goes into his mouth,” he said. “He’s an asshole because of what comes out of it. Basically think of it this way, If you weight-shame one person, you weight-shaming everyone.”

Fallon, who normally stays away from politics during his show, also went after the president’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine.

“When told the drug is for treating malaria, Trump said, ‘If it’s good enough for the first lady, it’s good enough for me,” Fallon jeered. “After Trump made the announcement, a lot of experts told him what he was doing is dangerous. Then Trump was like, ‘Relax, if anything goes wrong, I can just drink bleach and clean it all out. I’m good.’”

Meyers mocked the president for being more concerned with “pushing miracles” than actually finding a treatment for the coronavirus. He then played a mashup of Trump’s unproven methods, including ingesting disinfectants, before joking that the president would start pushing batteries as the next cure.

The host then echoed Michael Cohen’s claim that Trump treats his presidency like an infomercial and even surrounds himself with people like the “My Pillow guy,” before bashing his decision to take hydroxychloroquine.

“And the side effects can potentially include agitation, insomnia, confusion, mania, hallucinations, paranoia, as well as lasting psychiatric and neurological symptoms, so either Trump’s lying about taking it, or he’s been taking it for 73 years,” Meyers said.

Colbert, who went in on Trump for taking the drug during his Monday night episode, continued to bash the president on Tuesday while also expressing disapproval of Pelosi’s decision to fat shame.

“It’s important to point out that fat-shaming is wrong,” he said. “Plenty of wonderful people are old and fat and beloved, like Santa. But guess what? Santa shouldn’t take hydroxychloroquine, either!”

