Speaker Nancy Pelosi remarked upon President Donald Trump’s personal health in criticizing his announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine.

Pelosi joined Anderson Cooper on CNN Monday night, hours after the president’s comments, and offered a rather direct answer.

“He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi said.

“I think it’s not a good idea,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]