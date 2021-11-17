Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo lit the internet on fire after performing a routine more befitting Abbott and Costello than Ingraham and Arroyo.

On Monday, the Fox News personalities channeled the famous comedy duo’s “Who’s on first?” bit, but instead using an episode involving cases of measles in Netflix series You as the catalyst.

“I was watching an episode of You where measles came up–”

“Wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham asked.

“I don’t know,” Arroyo replied. “It was You.”

From there they were off to the races and viral gold.

On Wednesday, cable news’ hottest and only comedy duo addressed the reactions to their slapstick routine.

“People are asking was it real or was it scripted, Laura.”

“What do you think?” replied Ingraham.

“I think people are craving something authentic and real, and they got a bit of that,” said Arroyo.

“You know what I think, Raymond? I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don’t like conservatives having fun. That’s what I think! You know what else I think? I think they haven’t gotten a laugh in like 30 years and a thing that we practiced for, what, like 30 seconds? We got like 20 million views on YouTube. Ok?”

Ingraham added, “I think the show You should be really happy.”

“The show me and the private me are very happy,” said Arroyo.

Watch above via Fox News.

