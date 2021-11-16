Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo’s Viral ‘You’s on First’ Bit Was Totally Scripted

The Ingraham Angle went into an Abbott and Costello-ish tailspin on Monday night when host Laura Ingraham and regular guest Raymond Arroyo staged a hilarious exchange about the Netflix show You.

The weirdness began as Arroyo complained about “all those woke storylines in so many shows today.” To this point, Arroyo invoked an episode of You where a measles outbreak was a main part of the story.

Ingraham was confused by the reference to You, taking Arroyo to mean he was informing her that she was riddled with measles.

“Wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham asked. Arroyo tried to clarify that “it was on You,” but Ingraham appeared even more confused as she asked “what was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles.”

We don’t have to explain the joke. It continued on from there was Ingraham grew more perplexed. Clips from the exchange wound up making the rounds on Twitter, sparking a social network-wide debate as to whether the moment was real or staged (as the pair have done in the past), funny or unfunny:

In any event, Arroyo put the mystery to bed by confirming to the internet that the bit was “totally scripted.”

