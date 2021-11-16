Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo’s Viral ‘You’s on First’ Bit Was Totally Scripted

The Ingraham Angle went into an Abbott and Costello-ish tailspin on Monday night when host Laura Ingraham and regular guest Raymond Arroyo staged a hilarious exchange about the Netflix show You.

The weirdness began as Arroyo complained about “all those woke storylines in so many shows today.” To this point, Arroyo invoked an episode of You where a measles outbreak was a main part of the story.

Ingraham was confused by the reference to You, taking Arroyo to mean he was informing her that she was riddled with measles.

“Wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham asked. Arroyo tried to clarify that “it was on You,” but Ingraham appeared even more confused as she asked “what was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles.”

We don’t have to explain the joke. It continued on from there was Ingraham grew more perplexed. Clips from the exchange wound up making the rounds on Twitter, sparking a social network-wide debate as to whether the moment was real or staged (as the pair have done in the past), funny or unfunny:

This is one of the funniest things I have ever seen on live TV. Part of me refuses to believe it’s real and it must be a ‘bit’ but…no…this happened: https://t.co/S2t3U3eM6j — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 16, 2021

This is beyond belief, in the best possible way. https://t.co/apPxsjuQnA — Alex Young (@alexwsyoung) November 16, 2021

I saw this three times in a row and it is amazing. Like a brilliant, unintentional comedy routine. https://t.co/mXCTRCwOjy — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 16, 2021

Abbott and Costello want their bit back. https://t.co/o29xCXzJMJ — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 16, 2021

Lot of folks on Twitter this morning wondering about this Laura Ingraham segment and whether she was serious or not. It was 100% a bit. https://t.co/9aUMNB64uo — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 16, 2021

Youse on first https://t.co/yQaVylWf96 — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) November 16, 2021

Stipulated that this is the greatest minute of cable news maybe ever but there was a real missed comedic opportunity when Ingraham says twice, “I’ve never had the measles.” pic.twitter.com/bsZW4TjAWX — David Freedlander (@freedlander) November 16, 2021

Definitely a bit. The tell is at the end when she keeps the joke going after it’s been explained. They’ve done similar stuff beforehttps://t.co/GYlWd7DSFv — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 16, 2021

In any event, Arroyo put the mystery to bed by confirming to the internet that the bit was “totally scripted.”

I thought so too!!🤣 My favorite part was that only regular viewers realized it was totally scripted. #YousOnFirst. @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/JMXnAHzv5M — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

