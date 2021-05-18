Fox News’ Laura Ingraham went on a diatribe against masks and the coronavirus vaccine which led her to call out inoculating children against the potentially deadly contagion as “disgusting.”

In her Monday night show, Ingraham insisted mandates to keep children masked “is going to go down as a very dark chapter for the Democrats and the public health experts who advocated it.”

“It is both anti-science and abusive to force children to wear masks at playgrounds, summer camps, on planes, and any time,” she said. “Yet that is still what the CDC is recommending if you can believe it. It’s totally illogical.”

Ingraham took things up a notch after that by insinuating mask rules are a plot by Democrats and their allies to “force” parents into getting their children vaccinated, “even if they are uncomfortable with that.”

“Here’s some advice for the Left: injecting children with an experimental vaccine for a disease they rarely get sick from and don’t efficiently spread is a nonstarter for most parents,” the Fox host said. “It’s going to cost you votes, and possibly help you lose your control of Congress and the presidency. Frankly, it’s disgusting.”

Ingraham’s remarks mark the latest Fox News prime time harangue against the viability of Covid vaccines. They come after Tucker Carlson fear-mongered over vaccines for days by pushing intellectually dishonest claims that Americans are dying after getting vaccinated.

Carlson’s rhetoric has been called out by fellow Fox News figures, but even though he claims to be pro-vaccine, he refuses to say if he has received it himself. As for masks, Carlson also had a recent show where he demanded viewers call the cops if they see children wearing them outdoors, plus confront adults who do the same.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]