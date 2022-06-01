Laura Ingraham Connects Marijuana ‘Psychosis’ to Increase in Mass Shootings, ‘Violent Behaviors’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham used her latest monologue to argue that marijuana is to blame for America’s problem with mass shootings.

The Fox host focused her Tuesday night show on the Uvalde shooting and the warning signs from the shooter who killed 19 children and 2 adults at Robb Elementary School. As Ingraham discussed the commonalities between mass shootings in the United States, she made the point that “a dysfunctional home life where drugs are easily accessible puts too many young people on a highway to Hell these days.”

Airing a graphic claiming the pot industry was part of how Democrats “set the stage” for shootings, Ingraham ran a claim from the Daily Mail that the New York Times originally reported the Uvalde shooter to be a pot-smoker, but they “mysteriously” omitted that detail in their online reports.

“Why is that?” Ingraham asked. “Was it bad information or is that the pro-marijuana bias we’ve been accustomed to, that’s so powerful because billions are on the line with it nationwide. So is the story now irrelevant? We reached out to the Times on this, but they have not responded.”

Diverting from the current national conversation about gun control, Ingraham continued to stress that “pot use, especially among teens, can trigger psychosis and increase the chance that the young person will develop violent behaviors.” She kept on this argument by referencing sources like anti-vax Covid-truther Alex Berenson, plus the Association of Mature American Citizens, a conservative organization with a study that argues weed has been connected to multiple shootings in the last few years.

My question tonight is why isn’t there a national conversation happening right now about this? Why aren’t reporters doing more to demand information on the potential drug use in this case and others? Both illicit drugs and prescription drugs. Antidepressants have long been known to be a problem for some young people, or are we just going to pretend that Joe [Biden] confiscating all the 9 millimeters or Beto [O’Rourke] running a gun buyback program is going to heal our youth. I would rather operate in the real world, and that world is a lot more complicated than the anti-Second Amendment, anti-gun activist would suggest. Whenever there is a societal, cultural, familial, and spiritual deficits, bad things are going to rush in to fill it. Guns, gangs, drugs, then there’ll be harm for others, or self harm. And until we’re honest about all of this, young people will continue to be pawns in a political game.

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who is a contributor at Fox News competitor MSNBC, ridiculed Ingraham via Twitter late Tuesday night:

Umm, @IngrahamAngle “violence”? What kinda sh*t you smoke’? Pass out, maybe. Hungry, absolutely. Happy, always. To quote Kat Williams “That's the side effects: hungry, happy, sleepy. That's it.” Well researched my bag of chips. https://t.co/QRsdf8pYxl — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 1, 2022

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com