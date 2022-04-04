Laura Ingraham Rips ‘Sneering Prig’ Jon Stewart: ‘Desperate for Credibility’

Laura Ingraham devoted Monday’s monologue to Jon Stewart’s on-air spat with Andrew Sullivan centering on race. The Fox News host Stewart as a “sneering prig” and “just another race activist.”

A week and a half ago on The Problem with Jon Stewart in a segment titled “The Problem With White People,” Sullivan stated it’s absurd to lump all White people together in such a way as to suggest each is responsible for systemic racism.

In response, one of Stewart’s guests said she wasn’t there to “argue with another White man” and told Sullivan, “I’m shutting you down right now.”

Also, Stewart suggested that Sullivan is a racist.

“Yeah, so that’s where we are in America,” Ingraham reacted. “That woman is passed off as some type of expert in anything.

Ingraham said Stewart and others “enjoys the moral superiority they feel by calling everyone else a racist.”

The host pointed to a video Stewart’s show posted on its Twitter feed featuring a social media influencer named Lynae Vanee.

“The problem with White people is everything,” she said. “The problem with White people is the inherent defense mechanisms that pop up to protect privilege anytime race, equity, or racist systems come up, i.e., ‘I never owned slaves.’ I think the real problem with White people is how deeply entrenched privileged exists in their everyday lives and how terrified they are to lose it.”

Ingraham reacted with disgust.

“The only thing funny about Jon Stewart these days is how blissfully self-unaware he is. Now, this guy was so afraid of debating Andrew Sullivan one-on-one that needed to have the whole situation be like a three against one.”

She continued, “And he’s the same sneering prig who 18 years ago lectured the hosts of Crossfire on CNN about the need for more respectful, more informed discourse. Well today, he’s just another race activist, desperate for credibility in an America that as Andrew said, is the most multi-cultural, multi-ethnic that it’s ever been.”

