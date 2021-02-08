Laura Ingraham Says the ‘Real Insurrection’ Is Coming from Biden

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham opened her show Monday night saying the “real insurrection” is actually coming from President Joe Biden.

The House voted to impeach Donald Trump last month for inciting an insurrection after a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol building — fueled by the baseless claims he repeatedly pushed about the election.

Ingraham talked at length railing against the Biden administration’s immigration policy — telling viewers Democrats “hope to swamp the voting power of all of you Americans out there who still know the country’s traditions, Constitution, and history” — before adding, “Democrats are arguing that Trump welcomed and incited a violent incursion into the Capitol. When it is they who are enticing illegals to bust through our borders, exploit our resources, and commit crimes. And we’re not talking about a few hundred. We’re talking hundreds of thousands, eventually millions if the Democrats have their way.”

She said the real insurrection “taking place against America” is coming from the “DC swamp” and it “seeks to overthrow everything we love about America by defaming it, silencing it, and even prosecuting it.”

“This is an organized mob funded by billionaires. It’s supported by celebrities. And it’s aided and abetted by propagandistic news organizations every single step of the way,” she continued, as images of individuals like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Zucker, Steve Carell appeared on screen.

She said “insurrectionists have stormed our schools with BLM indoctrinators,” and “shuttered our classrooms by empowering union heavies” and “overwhelmed small businesses with idiotic, stupid lockdowns.”

Ingraham even concluded, “Soon America will see who the real threat to democracy is, and how the good guys, once again, can prevail.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

