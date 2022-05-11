Rep. Lauren Boebert (D-CO) appeared on Hannity Wednesday night to address her Twitter spat with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

On Monday, Lightfoot tweeted in opposition to a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion. She predicted the court would erode LGBT rights as well and said, “This moment has to be a call to arms.”

Boebert quote tweeted her and said, “Insurrectionist.”



Lightfoot replied, “Excuse me. Insurrection is your thing. Not ours.” The mayor was alluding to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 2021. The fervently pro-Trump congresswoman retorted by noting Chicago has had nearly 200 murders this year and said, “Go fix your city, hack.”

Sean Hannity addressed the food fight on air and welcomed Boebert to the show.

“Chicago mayor, Little Lori Lightfoot just gave a call to arms,” she said. “If anyone in America is an insurrectionist, it’s Little Lori. And instead of coming at me on Twitter, this failed the mayor should be focused on protecting the good people of Chicago. Sadly she refuses to do that.”

Boebert called Lightfoot a “murder mayor” and proceeded to rattle off a number of news items from sheets of paper underscoring the nature of the Chicago’s crime problem.

“From ABC 7 Chicago: ‘One-month-old shot in the head,'” she noted. “Chicago Tribune: ‘361 businesses closed in Chicago.’ Chicago Sun-Times: ‘Chicago’s most violent weekend sees 104 shot, 14 children wounded.’ And from Courthouse News: ‘Chicago projects $733 million budget shortfall in 2022.’ Chicago Tribune: ‘2021 is Chicago’s deadliest year in a quarter century.'”

She concluded by calling Chicago a “war zone.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com