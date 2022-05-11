Lauren Boebert and Lori Lightfoot Trade Barbs On Twitter: ‘Insurrection is Your Thing’

May 11th, 2022
 
Lauren Boebert and Lori Lightfoot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot exchanged barbs on Twitter.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” tweeted Lightfoot on Monday evening. “We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!”

The tweet came a week after Politico obtained and reported a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, in response, Boebert retweeted Lightfoot and added, “Insurrectionist.”

“Excuse me. Insurrection is your thing. Not ours,” Lightfoot fired back, referencing the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert retorted by decrying Chicago’s violence.

“6 killed and 18 wounded in your city this past weekend. Nearly 200 murders this year so far. Go fix your city, hack,” she tweeted.

