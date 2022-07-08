Lawrence O’Donnell Gripes British Parliamentary System ‘Superior’ to ‘Grotesque’ Electoral College After Boris Johnson Resigns

The Electoral College is one of the “many crimes” committed by the Founding Fathers against democracy, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell claimed this week in a rant praising the “superiority” of the British parliamentary system over American democracy.

Opening The Last Word on Wednesday, O’Donnell used the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister to get in some shots at the Founding Fathers and his favorite target of all: Republicans.

Today, the most clownish British prime minister of our lifetime announced his humiliating resignation pending the choice of a successor and thereby demonstrated, once again, the superiority of the British parliamentary system over the system chosen by our Founders, who believed they were smarter. And deciding to lock the country into fixed four-year terms, of presidents, who we now know, for partisan reasons, cannot be removed no matter what crimes they are caught committing. The Founders’ obsession to avoid all things British in government led them to the creation of the most grotesque institution ever imposed on a so-called democracy, the Electoral College.

The Electoral College is “the only reason” to worry about the fairness of the 2024 presidential election, O’Donnell claimed, as Republicans have given up on trying to win the popular vote.

The Founding Fathers, O’Donnell continued, were “not true believers in democracy.”

“The founders were experimenters in democracy,” he argued. “Not true believers in democracy. They were dabblers in democracy. Many of their obstacles to democracy that they put in the Constitution have been removed. Women are now allowed to vote. Black people are allowed to vote. Everyone now, at least, has the right to vote, theoretical right to vote.”

O’Donnell raised alarm about an upcoming Supreme Court case that would allow state legislators to choose election electors, something he says would allow Republicans to steal key swing states, labeling it a “slow-motion coup d’état.”

