comScore

Lawrence O’Donnell Pummeled for ‘Grossly Irresponsible,’ Thinly-Sourced Claim Russian Oligarchs Co-Signed Trump’s Loans

By Ken MeyerAug 28th, 2019, 2:06 pm

Lawrence O’Donnell has been slammed by critics for running with an unsubstantiated report that President Donald Trump’s bank loans were backed up by Russians.

On Tuesday night, O’Donnell claimed that he had a source who told him Russian oligarchs co-signed a loan provided to Trump by the Deutsche Bank. While the report, if true, would be a bombshell development in discussions about Trump’s relationship with Russia, O’Donnell acknowledged at the end of his show that the claim was based on “a single source” and “has not been confirmed by NBC News.”

“I have not seen any documentation from Deutsche Bank that supports this and verifies this,” O’Donnell continued. “This is just a single source who has revealed that to me and that’s where that stands at this point. It’s going to need a lot more verification before that can be a confirmable fact.”

MSNBC producer Michael Del Moro said much the same when he tweeted about O’Donnell on Wednesday.

With all of this being said, there is no real basis of credibility that can be applied to O’Donnell’s story right now. As such, the MSNBC anchor is getting shredded on Twitter for pushing the claim without any evidence or vetting from NBC.

To top it all off, a lawyer for Trump is now demanding a retraction and apology from NBC for O’Donnell’s “false and defamatory” segment:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: