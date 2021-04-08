Fox News contributor Leo Terrell tore into Geraldo Rivera when the latter asked him “when was the last time you were in the ghetto?”

Terrell and Rivera have sparred with each other plenty of times on Fox before, and on Thursday, they joined Bill Hemmer to talk about Tishaura Jones — the newly-elected, first African American mayor of St. Louis. The discussion centered around Jones’ ideas for reducing the city’s crime rates and reforming law enforcement.

Rivera described Jones’ approach as “idealistic,” but also “unrealistic in many regards” for addressing drug crimes and urban violence. Terrell went further by lambasting Jones’ ideas a “failure,” but he also told Rivera “give me a break” with his defensive comments about the mayor.

“I’m agreeing with you, bud,” Rivera responded. “You can’t bring a social worker to a gun fight, I agree with you. But there is always room for kindness and compassion and these families are shattered…I just think you have to be realistic what’s going on here.”

The conversation switched focus to a debate where Jones told Cara Spencer, her white, Democrat rival candidate, that “while I appreciate the role of white allies in this movement of progress, I don’t believe that they have the lived experiences to lead a majority-minority city.”

“That is the the most insulting, racist comment!” Terrell reacted. “To say that she is basically in a better position because she is black is insulting, is racist, and makes no sense whatsoever.”

That’s when Rivera asked Terrell “when was the last time you were in the ghetto?”

“How dare you say that!?” Terrell shouted, and the two went on to yell at each other until Hemmer brought the conversation to a visibly-tense end.

Watch above, via Fox News.

