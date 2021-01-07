Leo Terrell Erupts on Geraldo Rivera for Claiming Trump Incited Unrest: ‘Democratic Kool Aid’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell erupted on the network’s Geraldo Rivera during a segment on Thursday for suggesting President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting Wednesday’s unrest in Washington, D.C.

“I think [former Attorney General William Barr] is exactly right,” Rivera said, noting that he last spoke to the president himself on Nov. 13. “Donald Trump incited that grotesque attack on the Capitol building yesterday. He bears responsibility. As his friend, I’m deeply ashamed for him and for all of us.”

Terrell took umbrage with Rivera’s comments. “How dare you, Geraldo. That sounds like Democratic talking points,” Terrell shot back. “All Trump said yesterday was, ‘Go down to the Capitol,'”

Rivera attempted to interject, but Terrell wasn’t having it. “Let me finish. I listened to the Democratic Kool Aid,” Terrell said. “You heard [President-elect] Joe Biden today, [Washington, D.C. Mayor] Muriel Bowser — they are using this for Democratic talking points. All President Trump did — you can shake your head all you want — is express his disappointment. He did not order those individuals to go down there.”

Rivera sought to interrupt again, prompting Terrell to double down.

“May I finish, please?” Terrell said. “May I finish? There were criminals who invaded the Capitol building, and they should be prosecuted. But the Democrats sat on their hands over the summer while the rioters destroyed Democratic cities — [such as] Seattle. For Joe Biden to play the race card today, to say there would have been a different treatment for Black protesters? Those are criminals! Criminals should be treated one way.”

Rivera eventually managed to respond over Terrell’s protestations. “When you say go, ‘Down there’ … what the hell do you think is going to happen when they get there?” he said. “If you light a fuse on a stick of dynamite and it blows up, it’s your responsibility.”

“Come on, now. I’m a lawyer for 30 years. If you go down and say, ‘Go down to the capitol building and express your disappointment,’ that is not a criminal act. You know that, Geraldo, and the nation knows that. What those people did, go inside the building, damage the property, that is criminal activity. Donald Trump never recommended, suggested or told those people to go and break and enter the Capitol building.”

Watch above via Fox News.

