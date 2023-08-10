‘Let Me Finish!’ Steve Doocy Dukes It Out With Brian Kilmeade After Telling Co-Host There’s No Smoking Gun on Biden

Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade had a major disagreement on Thursday as the Fox & Friends co-hosts sparred on whether Congressional Republicans can prove President Joe Biden did something illegal.

Throughout the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, Doocy has taken a more reserved approach than most Biden critics, repeatedly demanding that Republicans produce facts and evidence to prove there was criminal wrongdoing. As Fox & Friends spoke once again about the foreign money the Biden family has taken in over the years, Doocy said that “With all due respect, the Republicans need better investors because they have a lot of circumstantial evidence, but they have not shown that Joe Biden profited personally, or he had broken any rules.”

Doocy and Kilmeade have collided on this subject before, so the stage was set for the latter to retort “They’re doing great. I vehemently disagree.” The two began to talk over each other, and that’s when the melee got underway:

Kilmeade: No, no. Let me finish. Doocy: Let me finish! I started. Kilmeade: This is funneling right to him at a rapid pace. They have had this job for eight months. Doocy: What’s funneling into him? Kilmeade: Everything! Is Joe involved? Is Joe’s presence involved in every major business deal that Hunter was involved in? As Andy McCarthy said, Joe was the business. He had the access. Hunter didn’t. Hunter didn’t have the reputation. It’s leading right there. Doocy: Brian, what laws did Joe Biden break? Kilmeade: If the American people knew. Doocy: Just answer the question. What law did he break? Kilmeade: Number one, the investigation is not done. Doocy: That’s my point! Brian. They need better investigators. Kilmeade: Do not want to hear any reporting until it’s done?

Ainsley Earhardt intervened to rein in the conversation, though Doocy managed to get to his point that “They just don’t have the smoking gun yet.”

“This is a raging fire!” Kilmeade protested while Doocy reiterated that Republicans only have circumstantial evidence against the president so far.

Throughout the segment, Doocy continued to pump the brakes on his co-hosts rushing to characterize Biden as guilty of a crime. This led to another flare-up between him and Kilmeade.

Doocy: To my earlier point, the Republicans just need to present the evidence to the American people and say, look, they have got to say okay… Kilmeade: Nineteen pages wasn’t enough yesterday? Doocy: Brian, they’ve got to say we can prove Joe Biden broke the law by doing this. That’s all I’m saying… Kilmeade: So you only want a concluding sentence? You don’t want to see the investigation? Doocy: I’m watching the investigation! Kilmeade: This investigation is the most damning leading to a culmination I have ever seen. Doocy: I said it looks terrible. We just need proof so the American public. Kilmeade: You said Republicans are doing a terrible job! Doocy: I said they need better investors that can connect the dots.

This ended with Doocy turning to the camera and putting it mildly as he summarized “We disagree about this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

