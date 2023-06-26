Fox’s Steve Doocy Presses Kevin McCarthy on Whether Biden Broke the Law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) struggled to say whether or not the investigations into President Joe Biden’s family have proven that he acted illegally.

In his Fox & Friends interview where McCarthy threatened to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden probe, Steve Doocy acknowledged the “suspicious”-looking situation surrounding the Bidens. McCarthy argued, “It’s more than just looks suspicious,” which led Doocy to ask, “Given all the stuff you’ve uncovered so far, have you found Joe Biden broke any rules, any laws, or does it just look fishy?”

“Well it’s more than just looking fishy,” McCarthy replied. After questioning why the Bidens received money from their foreign dealings, he maintained his stance that “None of it smells right. None of it is right. They talk about the ‘Big Guy.’ I believe firmly, we have to have a constitutional reason of where we go and we wanna follow the facts wherever it takes us.”

McCarthy’s wishy-washy answer follows appearances his fellow House Republicans made on Fox, where they were pressed on their handling of the investigation and evidence of illegalities from the Bidens. Thrice, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the Biden investigations and, each time, Doocy pressed him for facts and evidence of actual lawbreaking.

