Limbaugh: Hillary Clinton ‘Needs to Be Investigated, She Needs to Be Indicted, and She Needs to Be in Jail’

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said Hillary Clinton should be jailed for supposedly colluding with Russia, along with “the Obama Department of Justice and the FBI,” to take down Donald Trump.

Limbaugh, who laid out his convoluted anti-Clinton conspiracy on Fox News tonight, was responding to recent comments Clinton made when asked about obstruction charges against Trump, saying any normal person who “engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted.”

“Hillary Clinton is who tried to rig a presidential election,” the king of right-wing talk radio began while talking with Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “Clinton and her pals in the Obama Department of Justice and the FBI, they are the ones who colluded with the Russians, they are the one that gave us this entirely, totally bogus Steele dossier.”

He continued by calling for her arrest:

“Hillary Clinton needs to be investigated, she needs to be indicted, and she needs to be in jail, and any of her coconspirators in this whole sordid affair, which amounted to nothing more than a silent coup to overturn the election results of 2016 — you talk about sour grapes. This is a woman who has been rejected by the American people twice, rejected by her party in 2008, she had to rig the primaries against crazy Bernie in 2016 to get the nomination. She is the last person who ought to be listened to about what ought to happen to Donald Trump.”

Limbaugh added that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate “doesn’t have any credibility on any of this.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

