Senator Lindsey Graham this morning called for a Justice Department investigation into “all things Ukraine” and any Biden-Ukraine connections.

Graham expressed concern to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo this morning about precedent set by a presidential phone call going to Congress, before calling for Joe Biden to be investigated like the president was:

“Joe Biden said everybody has looked at this and found nothing. Who is everybody? Nobody’s looked at the Ukraine and the Bidens, nobody’s looked at the role that Ukraine played in 2016 election. Do you think the media in America would really look at it and report on it if there was something bad for the Bidens or they unduly interfered in the 2016 election? So here’s what I’m calling for, I’m calling for somebody in the Justice Department to look at all things Ukraine, we’ve looked at all things Russia and Trump — his family, everything about his family, every transaction between the Trump campaign and Russia, now it’s time to see whether or not the Ukrainians released information regarding Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager. What relationships if any did the Biden world have with the Ukraine, what role if any did the Ukraine play in 2016 election. So nobody’s looked at this, but somebody should, so I’m hoping that the Department of Justice will look at the Biden-Ukraine connection like we looked at the Trump-Russia connection.”

Graham went off saying that “everything is fair game when it comes to Trump,” again saying “I’m hoping somebody at the Department of Justice will do for the Biden-Ukraine connection what we did for the Trump-Russia connection.”

“There’s enough smoke here,” Graham concluded, “tthere’s enough concern about did the Ukraine dump information into the American political system, legal system regarding Manafort and others, was there a relationship between the vice president’s family and the Ukraine business world that was inappropriate. I don’t know, somebody other than me needs to look at it and I sure as hell don’t trust the media to get to the bottom of it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

