Lindsey Graham Goes All In on Trump as Leader of the GOP: Trying to ‘Erase’ Him from the Party Is ‘Insane’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) infamously tweeted in 2016, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

Graham has obviously slightly adjusted his position since then, and even straight-up told Sean Hannity last week the GOP cannot move forward without Trump.

Hannity spoke again with the South Carolina senator Monday night and noted how he got “hammered a little bit” for those comments.

The Fox host proceeded to go through the Trump agenda and said it’s everything conservatives should love.

Trump has been widely denounced for pushing the big lie about the 2020 election. Liz Cheney is being ousted from House GOP leadership for calling Trump out on that.

Graham famously erupted the night of January 6th and said, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh, my god, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see, all I can say is count me out, enough is enough.”

Now Graham is continuing to dig in on praising Trump as the leader the GOP needs, insisting his remarks last week were just “common sense.”

The most popular Republican in American — it’s not Lindsey Graham, is not Liz Cheney, it’s Donald Trump. People on our side of the aisle believe that Trump policies worked. They’re disappointed that he lost. To try to erase Donald Trump from the Republican party is insane. And the people who try to erase him are going to wind up getting erased. It’s impossible for this party to move forward without President Trump being its leader, because the people who are conservatives have chosen him as their leader. And you know why they chose him? Because he delivered.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

