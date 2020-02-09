Lindsey Graham Says AG Barr Has Created a ‘Process’ to Let Giuliani Provide Biden Info to DOJ

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Attorney General William Barr has “created a process” allowing Rudy Giuliani to directly send him the “dirt” President Donald Trump’s personal attorney gathered in his Ukrainian escapades.

In an interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation, conversation gravitated around Giuliani’s claim that he possesses damaging information about Hunter Biden.

“I’m not going to be the Republican Christopher Steele,” Graham said. “I called the Attorney General this morning and Richard Burr, and they told me to take very cautiously anything coming out of the Ukraine against anybody.”

As Graham said that Giuliani needed to turn his information over to the Justice Department because “it could be Russian propaganda,” he distanced himself from his previous remarks about welcoming Giuliani before the Senate Judiciary Committee. When asked if Giuliani is “getting played by the Russians,” Graham answered “I don’t know. Anybody that has any information coming from the Ukraine needs to turn it over to the intelligence community.”

Brennan followed-up by asking if the DOJ has been ordered to investigate the Biden family, and that’s when Graham said they already started receiving Giuliani’s information from Ukraine.

“He told me that they had created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Graham said. “Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He’s a crime fighter. He’s loyal to the president. He’s a good lawyer. What I’m trying to say to the president and anybody else, that the Russians are still up to it.”

This interview comes shortly after a leaked Fox News document classified Giuliani as a person who regularly pushes “disinformation” about the Ukraine scandal. Giuliani was a significant figure in the Ukraine scandal, not only because of his role in pressuring their government into launching the investigations Trump wanted, but also because of his self-admitted role in the Marie Yovanovitch smear campaign.

Brennan continued to press Graham by remarking that it sounds like a “taxpayer funded oppo research operation against Joe Biden. Isn’t this exactly what was at the heart of the impeachment probe to begin with?”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]