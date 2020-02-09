As the Democratic primary race has gotten more heated over the past week, Joe Biden has made a point of telling people that Pete Buttigieg is no Barack Obama.

Biden said after Friday’s debate that you can’t compare Obama being an Illinois senator to Buttigieg being the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, saying, “Barack’s experience was much wider as well… I know Barack Obama, he’s no Barack Obama.”

Chris Wallace asked Buttigieg about that on Fox News Sunday today, as well as a new Biden campaign ad comparing his own years of service with Buttigieg’s record as mayor.

In response to the “no Barack Obama” jab, Buttigieg said, “He’s right, I’m not, and neither is he.”

“This isn’t 2008, this is 2020. This is how we are going to turn the page and deliver a better future in the country,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]