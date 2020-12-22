Lindsey Graham called for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of his friend and incoming president, Joe Biden. In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Graham also responded to Joe Biden’s criticism of him.

“Lindsey’s been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his,” Biden said last week regarding the South Carolina Republican refusing to acknowledge his win in the 2020 election.

“We’re not going to live in a country where the Trumps get looked at, you know, from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed,” Graham said on Fox & Friends. “I like Joe Biden, I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems, but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done. We’re not going to give the Democrats a pass.”

“What happened here is that Hunter Biden took advantage of his position of being the vice president’s son. I’m disappointed that Joe Biden let this happen. He obviously is pretty much clueless. He says he didn’t know that Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board, the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine when Joe Biden was in charge of dealing with corruption.”

“He has a lot to answer for,” Graham added. “It’s not personal. It breaks my heart that this happened.”

Attorney General William Barr said in a press conference Monday that he has “not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel” to investigate Hunter Biden. The president-elect’s son is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over his business dealings with China.

“To the extent that there is an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally,” Barr, who is stepping down this week, said Monday.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]