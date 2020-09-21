Protesters gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) house early on Monday as he urges President Donald Trump to go forward and nominate a Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy left behind by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Protests organized by the Sunrise Movement and gathered outside of Graham’s residence to rail against his support for Trump’s move to replace Ginsburg following her death last week.

“I will support President Trump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham announced on Saturday.

Sunrise is giving Lindsey Graham the same treatment postmaster DeJoy got last month: Clanging pots and pans at his D.C. address. They’ve got his 2016 quote on blocking Merrick Garland looping through a speaker. https://t.co/LufFkz6Img — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 21, 2020

Activists Hold Early-Morning “Wake Up Lindsey Graham” Protest Outside Senator’s House https://t.co/gZnJmC8CMu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020

Protests continue outside Sen Lindsey Graham’s house this morning near the US Capitol regarding SCOTUS nomination process. Started at 6am pic.twitter.com/GS38uip8FE — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) September 21, 2020

Many Republicans are supporting Trump to nominate a new Supreme Court justice. so close o the 2020 election. Many of them are facing accusations of hypocrisy after stonewalling Barack Obama in 2016 when the former president nominated Merrick Garland to fill the seat left by Antonin Scalia during a presidential election year.

Graham is especially under fire since he previously said on record that “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

