Chuck Todd repeatedly confronted Sen. John Barrasso (R- WY) on Meet the Press Sunday for Republicans changing their positions on filling Supreme Court vacancies in an election year.

Todd read off what Barrasso said in 2016, including, “This is not about the person. It’s about the principle involved, and I want to give the American people a voice in this.”

“Senator, these are your words!” Todd said. “Not once did you say, ‘Oh, it depends on what party the Senate holds versus the party of the president.’ This just sounds like a power grab, pure and simple.”

Barrasso argued that historically situation is different when you have a president and Senate majority of the same party, unlike in 2016.

Todd brought up comments from Lindsey Graham in 2018 saying rather explicity, “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election… Hold the tape.”

Todd asked Barrasso, “Should viewers just not believe anything you’re saying today because whatever you’re saying today will change depending on the politics of the moment?”

Barrasso again said they intend to vote on the president’s nominee this year, saying Trump has an opportunity to appoint a qualified woman for the position.

Todd went back to comments Barrasso made in 2016 staking out the firm position that it’s only fair to “let the people decide.”

“Why is it that this principle only matters when a Democrat is in the White House?” Todd asked.

Barrasso again insisted they would be breaking with precedent “if we did something different now.”

“But you have no regrets that Senate Republicans are going to look like hypocrites 44 days before the election for just a complete flip-flop to the average American?” Todd asked. “I mean, I know you’re trying to come up with these caveats. Nothing about it makes any sort of sense to the average person.”

Barrasso said, “This is the consistent principle and policies that have been followed through the history of the United States when 29 vacancies occurred in years of presidential elections. We’re going to be consistent with all of that.”

