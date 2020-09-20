Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Senator Tom Cotton Sunday about the upcoming Supreme Court fight and what Republicans like Cotton were saying in 2016 after then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland.

Wallace played comments of Cotton saying in 2016, “In a few short months, we will have a new president and new senators who can consider the next justice with the full faith of the American people. Why would we cut off the national debate about this next justice? Why would we squelch the voice of the people? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make of the Supreme Court?”

So Wallace asked Cotton why Obama appointing Garland was wrong then but it’s “okay now six weeks before the election” for President Donald Trump to nominate someone.

Cotton pointed to the results of the 2014 and 2018 midterms, saying of the latter that several Democratic senators who voted against Brett Kavanaugh lost reelection.

“We have a clear mandate to perform our constitutional duty. That’s what the Senate majority will do now,” he said.

Wallace continued asking, “You really don’t think there is any hypocrisy at all in saying we need to give voters… You stated a pretty firm principle about Merrick Garland in 2016. It’s wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in. You don’t see any hypocrisy between that position then and this position now?”

Cotton again said, “The Senate majority is performing our constitutional duty and fulfilling the mandate that the voters gave us in 2016 and especially in 2018.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

