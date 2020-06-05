Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is joining NBC and MSNBC as a national security and legal analyst.

Page ended up in the national spotlight over a great deal of scrutiny into now-infamous texts between herself and former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Page spoke out last December and announced she would be suing the DOJ and FBI for leaking her messages to the press.

Page made her debut as an MSNBC analyst opposite Andrew Weissman, one of the top members of Robert Mueller’s investigation, who recently joined the network too.

Both Page and Weissman spoke with Nicolle Wallace about the back-and-forth between the president and the DC mayor over the latter’s request that the president “withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC.”

