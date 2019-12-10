Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page announced she is filing a lawsuit against the bureau and the Justice Department, claiming the Bureau and the DOJ violated her privacy by releasing her texts with Peter Strzok.

“I sued the Department of Justice and FBI today,” Page announced on Twitter. “I take little joy in having done so. But what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal.”

During a recent profile interview, Page claimed that her conversations with Strzok were selectively leaked out of context in order to create the appearance of wrongdoing. This has much to do with why Page and Strzok have been at the center of allegations that they’re two of the bureaucratic “Deep State” plotters trying to bring down President Donald Trump.

In her lawsuit, Page accuses the DOJ and the FBI of violating the Privacy Act by allowing “the unlawful disclosure of information about her to the media.” She claims that the release of her texts boosted the “false narrative” of the FBI’s bias against Trump, and that her texts were released to boost the DOJ’s standing in Trump’s eye while the president was lambasting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

