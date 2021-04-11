Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) did not directly answer when questioned on if her Republican congressional colleague, Matt Gaetz (FL), should resign over the “sickening” sexual allegations against him.

Cheney spoke to CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation, where she criticized the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan while denouncing the continued, bombastic rhetoric from former President Donald Trump. Eventually, Brennan asked Cheney if she was going to call on Gaetz to resign as he remains under investigation for alleged solicitation, sex trafficking and other scandalous behaviors.

“As the mother of daughters, the charges certainly are sickening,” said Cheney. “As the Speaker noted, there’s an ethics investigation underway, there are also criminal investigations underway, and I’m not going to comment on it further publicly right now.”

Brennan continued to ask if Cheney was “surprised” by the allegations, though the congresswoman once again declined to comment further.

“Well, he is one of your chief critics, so I needed to offer you that opportunity,” Brennan concluded, and Cheney.

As Brennan alluded to, there’s probably no love lost between Gaetz and Cheney, given the positions they’ve taken after Donald Trump’s presidency ended in violent revolt against the 2020 election.

Cheney deemed Trump responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and not only did she cross party lines by voting for his second impeachment, she has also expressed the view that the ex-president should no longer be the GOP’s leader. As for Gaetz, he remains one of Trump’s strongest defenders, led an unsuccessful attempt to force Cheney out of her House Republican leadership role, and trashed her during a speech he gave at CPAC.

Watch above (start at 6:30), via CBS.

