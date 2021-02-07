Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday after the Wyoming GOP censured her.

Cheney has come under intense criticism by fellow Republicans for her vote to impeach Donald Trump, and the Republican party in her state censured her and said she should resign.

She told Wallace she would not step down and said, “The oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment. And it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take.”

Cheney also made a point of pushing back on the false claim that “BLM and Antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol.”

“People have been lied to,” she said. “The extent to which President Trump, for months leading up to January 6th, spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged, was a lie. And people need to understand that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

