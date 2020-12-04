Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs has touted a lot of the Trump campaign’s claims of voter fraud that have been roundly debunked and rejected by judge after judge, even Trump-appointed ones.

Rudy Giuliani keeps throwing out claim after claim and the Trump legal team is trying to flood the zone with lawsuits, but even plenty of Republicans have rejected what they’re saying.

Dobbs spoke to Giuliani Friday and brought up a new op-ed from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe in the Wall Street Journal writing about China as the number one national security threat to the U.S. and saying there has been “a massive influence campaign that included targeting several dozen members of Congress and congressional aides.”

From that op-ed Dobbs actually asked Giuliani if what they’re seeing with these voter fraud claims being roundly rejected is actually a result of “foreign influence.” Yes, really:

“John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence, the highest official in intelligence, says that China is carrying out a campaign of influence against our elected officials and… there was no equivocation or qualification in his statement. To what degree do you sense that what we’ve witnessed in this Congress, this Senate, and in some court decisions, and some of these state legislatures is the result of foreign influence in which we have officials who have been compromised or who have compromised themselves. What role is that playing in this ugly, ugly episode in this country’s history?”

Giuliani said that China “can’t stand another four years of Trump” and “they own Biden,” and called the 2020 election “all or nothing” for China.

But as Giuliani continued going after China, even he had to say “I can’t say I see a direct role in this.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]