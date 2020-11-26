Even as a number of Trump allies, including some notable Fox News hosts, have conceded that the election is over and Joe Biden is going to be the next president, Lou Dobbs has kept hope alive, featuring Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and others who have made wild claims of voter fraud so widespread that it will overturn the election results.

On Dobbs’ program Wednesday, Fox News correspondent David Spunt reported on the latest Trump legal developments and recapped the meeting at the Gettysburg hotel.

“It’s not clear if today’s meeting was just to shine some light on some potential irregularities and some problems or actually change some of the results in Pennsylvania,” Spunt reported as he reviewed the allegations Giuliani and witnesses raised about the vote.

After covering the group of protesters outside the hotel, Spunt added, “It’s interesting to note though that there were witnesses here, but this was not a court hearing or a legal proceeding. There was no judge, the claims here today stood a different standard than those made in court under oath.”

He noted how the results in Pennsylvania have already been certified and again said the witnesses were not under oath.

Dobbs reacted with some surprise and chided Spunt for being “dismissive,” defending the Trump team’s case:

“You sound rather dismissive of the expert witnesses, including psyops, computer forensic experts that were testifying as to the irregularities and anomalies of the election. And point of fact, it was an informational hearing, and you are, I’m sure, aware that… a state judge has intervened to temporarily stop the certification of the vote in Pennsylvania as a result of claims by, amongst others, Congressmen Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell, both Republicans declaring in their lawsuit that the entire proceeding was unconstitutional. David Spunt, thanks for being with us. We appreciate it.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]