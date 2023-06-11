Maggie Haberman: Trump’s Indictment ‘One of the Most Devastating That I Have Ever Read’

Maggie Haberman didn’t mince words in her analysis of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, calling it “one of the most devastating” she has ever seen.

The New York Times correspondent joined George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for a This Week panel discussion on Trump’s 37 criminal counts over his mishandling of classified documents. Stephanopoulos remarked that he saw “vintage Donald Trump” in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment.

“It’s him distilled to a tee,” Haberman said, concurring. “It is all aspect of his personality, thinking he can talk his way out of everything. Thinking that things are — and again, they are allegations. He is entitled to a presumption of innocence — but these are based on insider accounts.”

Haberman pored through the evidence within the indictment pointing to Trump’s “boasting” and “him having disregard for certain rules.”

“I think that it is one of the most devastating indictments that I have ever read,” Haberman summarized.

Stephanopoulos asked about Trump’s intent in keeping the documents. Haberman called that an “enduring question,” which could be brought up again at Trump’s trial.

Watch above via ABC.

