A man emotionally explained to MSNBC what Hertz put his family through following a false accusation of stealing a rental car.

Appearing on Thursday’s Katy Tur Reports, Julius Burnside claimed he rented a car from Hertz in Dec. 2017, turned it in, and paid. Soon thereafter, he said, he was arrested for allegedly stealing it and therefore went to jail, where he spent several months.

Hertz has come under fire for reporting renters for stealing despite there being no evidence of such criminal activity. It is facing legal trouble from former clients.

Burnside said he paid over $5,000 in total and then a warrant was put out for my arrest after they received payment.

“You missed seven months of your life. You were in jail for seven months,” said Tur. “What happened? What did you miss in your life?”

“Kids’ birthdays. I got out right before my daughter’s graduation. I actually took graduation pictures with her fresh out of jail,” replied Burnside. “But, yeah, I missed a lot. I missed a whole lot.”

“I mean, seven months,” said Tur. “And prosecutors dropped the case.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com