Manu Raju Stumps Tommy Tuberville With Question About Trump Keeping Docs in Mar-a-Lago Bathroom

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju spoke with some of Donald Trump’s most diehard supporters in Congress on Wednesday about the 37 criminal count indictment against the former president.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told Raju that as a result of the indictment the “FBI, whole Justice Department needs to be looked at.”

“Defunding? Defunding the FBI,” Raju pressed.

“Parts of it. Jack Smith ought to come in. I think he will. And this is just the beginning of a long investigation,” Norman concluded, referring to the House GOP’s vow to investigate the indictment.

Raju then showed a clip of him speaking to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). “Do you think those records were secure at Mar a Lago?” Raju asked.

“Yeah, they were secure. I mean, he said they had to go in there and they had to bring a locksmith to open some of the locks,” Tuberville replied.

“Some were in the bathroom, though,” Raju noted, referring to a photo in the indictment showing boxes in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

“Well, I don’t know about that now. I don’t know about that,” Tuberville replied.

Some Republican leaders, like Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), defended Trump allegedly storing U.S. military secrets at Mar-a-Lago in the bathroom because “a bathroom door locks.” McCarthy’s statement raised some eyebrows as many an observer noted bathroom doors usually lock from the inside – territory Tuberville was wise to avoid.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

