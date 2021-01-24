One of the most infamous moments of former President Donald Trump’s public statements about the coronavirus pandemic were rambling comments he made about disinfectant back in April.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan revisited that infamous moment with Dr. Deborah Birx, who was in the room at the time.

When Brennan asked Birx if she knew at one point “the election was a factor in communication about the virus,” Birx said yes.

Birx denied personally withholding vital information about the virus before Brennan said, “Some people felt you become an apologist for President Trump.”

And that’s when the “disinfectant” moment came up.

“You were sitting there and he looked at you and he asked about ultraviolet heat, and you start talking about fevers…” Brennan started.

Birx started to take issue with the question and said, “He was not speaking to me. He was speaking to the DHS scientist that was two seats over from me that entire time. When he finally turned to me and said, ‘Could this be a treatment,’ I said not a treatment. If you look at the transcripts, not a treatment.”

“But that moment was completely lost,” Birx lamented as she referenced SNL making fun of her over it.

“When you’re a scientist who has grounded themselves in data and combating epidemics and working with communities and working with governments to change the future of people’s lives for the better, and then you get — this is when you talked about, was I prepared for that? No, I wasn’t prepared for that. I didn’t even know what to do in that moment,” Birx added.

You can watch above, via CBS.

