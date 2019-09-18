Fox Business is holding on to star anchor Maria Bartiromo: she just signed a new, multiyear contract with Fox News Media.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Wednesday that the Mornings With Maria and Sunday Morning Futures host has agreed to a multiyear deal with Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel.

“Fox News and Fox Business have afforded me the opportunity to grow as a journalist and stretch myself in ways I’ve never imagined,” Bartiromo said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to many more incredible years ahead.”

“Maria Bartiromo has been a pioneer in business journalism for 30 years,” Scott said. “As the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, she has been a change agent throughout her entire career. Her exceptional insights and incredible work ethic have been of tremendous value to FOX Business and FOX News and we’re thrilled to have her continue anchoring each of her stellar programs for many more years to come.”

Bartiromo’s new deal comes just after a new boss was tapped to lead Fox Business.

Earlier this month, Fox & Friends executive Lauren Petterson — who oversaw Fox News morning programming — was announced as the new president of Fox Business Network. Former Fox Business president Brian Jones reportedly did not attend the staff meeting where Scott announced the news.

“We wish him continued success as he embarks on his next chapter,” Scott said in a statement about Jones.

