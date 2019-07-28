Marianne Williamson appeared on MSNBC ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential debates and weighed in on President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Trump tweeted on Saturday, after watching Fox & Friends, “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

MSNBC’s Alex Witt asked Williamson about it today and she said, “My message is not to the president except that we’re gonna get you for this stuff.”

“My message is to the American people. Be very careful and know what this is,” she continued. “This is beyond racism. This is beyond just weaponizing Tweets. This is the work of a serious sociopathic demagogue. What this man does is he makes warning shots. You in any way mess with me, he says, I’m coming after you. That’s why so many Republicans will not take him on. That’s why so many Republicans chose not to even run again.”

She knocked acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for his earlier comments on the president’s tweets, adding, “The lying here, the demagoguery here is extremely dangerous.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com