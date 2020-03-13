Mark Cuban on Fox Business: ‘This is a Black Swan Event’

Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is fearful for the economy — given the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus outbreak.

Appearing on Mornings With Maria Friday, Cuban delivered a bleak forecast for the weeks to come.

“I’m worried, there’s no question about it,” Cuban said. “Because this is a black swan event. It’s complete uncertainty. We don’t know how this will play out.”

Cuban told host Maria Bartiromo that he plans to take a wait-and-see approach on the market for now.

“I have a rule that I always follow,” Cuban said. “If I don’t know what to do, do nothing. And this is the definition of an ‘I don’t know what to do’ market. And so, I’ll probably nibble some, I’ve taken some small nibbles on some positions. But I haven’t rushed into anything. If it goes lower, I’ll probably nibble some more. But I’m certainly not rushing into anything.”

