Fox News host Mark Levin took a swipe at President Barack Obama during his show open on Sunday night, mocking his new memoir while telling Obama to not “lecture us” about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election.

“Before we get started this evening, I want to make a comment,” Levin began.

“I watched this clip of Barack Obama on 60 Minutes where he is attacking the President of the United States and believes these challenges that are taking place in the states are undermining democracy,” Levin stated.

“He’s put out an 800-page book — and you’d think he was Winston Churchill, I think this is his third autobiography — and I want to say something to President Obama,” the Fox News opinion host continued, “and the other so-called iconic figures in our republic, Republican and Democrat: don’t you damn lecture us.”

