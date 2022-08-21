Marsha Blackburn Accuses FBI ‘Cabal’ of Politicizing the Bureau; Conveniently Forgets Who Appointed Its Leader

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) railed against the so-called “cabal” within the FBI, corrupting the bureau and taking it into a politicized bent.

Speaking with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Blackburn blasted the FBI over their search through Mar-a-Lago for classified materials kept there by former President Donald Trump. As Blackburn complained about the FBI not taking greater action against Democrats, Bartiromo invoked a piece from The Federalist which argues that the FBI’s actions in recent years demonstrate “a pattern of irredeemable corruption.”

Turning to Blackburn, Bartiromo asked “What happened at the FBI, and what can you do about it as an elected official on the Judiciary Committee?”

The senator’s answer:

We have seen the FBI become politicized, a certain group, a certain cabal in the FBI. We have wonderful men and women who are working in that agency. We have wonderful individuals that have retired out. We have heard from some of the whistleblowers, and the continued oversight, the work that Senator Grassley is continuing to do is going to be very important to make certain that the FBI is returned. The leadership at the FBI is returned to being a non-political agency.

Blackburn went on by lamenting a two-tiered system of justice, and Bartiromo went along with this by saying Tennesseans are “frustrated because they think the bad guys are getting away with it.”

Neither of them chose to mention that FBI Director Chris Wray was appointed by Trump. They also didn’t mention the former president was subpoenaed for the classified documents he was keeping months ago, and those documents were found at Mar-a-Lago after Trump and his lawyers claimed they didn’t have any there.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com