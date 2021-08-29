Martha Raddatz Grills Blinken on Afghan Evacuations: ‘You’re Telling Me We Should Trust What the Taliban Said’

ABC’s Martha Raddatz pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken after he seemed to float the notion that the Taliban could be taken at their word when they say Afghan allies to the U.S. will be allowed to leave Afghanistan after August 31st.

Blinken joined ABC’s This Week to talk about the Biden administration’s continued efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan as America nears the end-of-month deadline for withdrawing forces from the country. At one point, Raddatz brought up the recent bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport as she told Blinken, “Your spokesman said the airport will not be open on September 1st, and the Taliban obviously can’t secure safety even when U.S. forces are present.

“So how do you realistically think any American citizens or Afghan partners who are left behind will be able to fly out?” She asked. “What would you say to them on how to get out?”

Blinken began his response by telling Raddatz that “just about 24 hours ago, a very senior Taliban leader spoke on television and on the radio throughout Afghanistan, and repeatedly assured the Afghan people that they would be free to travel after August 31st.”

“But Secretary Blinken, they do not trust them!” Raddatz interjected. “I know you say you don’t trust the Taliban, but now you’re telling me we should trust what the Taliban said.”

“I’m not saying that, Martha,” Blinken countered. “I’m not saying we should trust the Taliban on anything. I’m simply reporting what one of their senior leaders said to the Afghan people.”

Raddatz continued her grilling by telling Blinken that the U.S.’ Afghan allies “are not reassured by a statement like that.” Asked what he can tell Afghan citizens trying to escape, Blinken spoke of the international leverage that could be used to pressure the Taliban into following through with its commitments.

