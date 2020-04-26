You may have seen Friday a warning from the state of Maryland that no, you should absolutely positively not ingest cleaning products.

On ABC’s This Week Sunday, Governor Larry Hogan (R- MD) addressed that warning and lightly criticized the president’s comments on disinfectants as seriously concerning.

President Donald Trump claimed he was just being sarcastic. Hogan said that people listen when the president speaks and “I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message.”

“We had hundreds of calls come into our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus. So we had to put out that warning to make sure that people were not doing something like that which would kill people actually to do it,” he continued.

George Stephanopoulos just asked, “How do you explain something like that?”

“I can’t really explain it, George,” Hogan responded. Look, I think the president’s got to focus on the message, stick to the message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based. I think other people in the administration have been trying to make that clear to him as well. We saw a different kind of a press conference yesterday which I think may be showing that there’s going to be a different trend in the future.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]